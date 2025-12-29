- Home
- Entertainment
- Allu Arjun, Atlee Movie 'AA22xA6' OTT Rights Sold For THIS Whopping Amount To Netflix
Allu Arjun, Atlee Movie 'AA22xA6' OTT Rights Sold For THIS Whopping Amount To Netflix
After the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', Allu Arjun's star power is at its peak. Even before the release date of his next film, AA22xA6, is confirmed, its OTT deal is reportedly finalized
AA22XA6 OTT Deal
The pre-release business for AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee Kumar, is said to be breaking records. Reports suggest the OTT deal is finalized. Netflix has reportedly bought the digital rights for AA22xA6 for a whopping ₹600 crore. If confirmed, this would be the biggest deal for an Indian film in history.
75 percent of budget recovered
If the ₹600 crore OTT deal is true, it'll be the biggest for a single film in Allu Arjun's career. This deal alone recovers 75% of AA22xA6's budget. The film is still in production. Reports say it's being made on a budget of around ₹800 crore, with ₹350-400 crore for VFX alone. However, none of this is officially confirmed.
Who is Allu Arjun's co-star?
According to reports, Allu Arjun plays a double role in 'AA22xA6'. His salary is rumored to be around ₹175 crore. Deepika Padukone is set to star opposite Allu Arjun for the first time, reportedly for a huge fee. Besides Deepika, Mrunal Thakur will also be part of the film. Talks are on for a key role for Janhvi Kapoor.
Atlee's film to be made with Hollywood quality
It was earlier reported that the Allu Arjun action film AA22xA6 would be released in two parts. But recent info suggests the makers have decided to release it as a single part. The release date is not yet announced. The VFX work is being done by a famous US company known for its work on Hollywood films.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.