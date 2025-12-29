Image Credit : Instagram

If the ₹600 crore OTT deal is true, it'll be the biggest for a single film in Allu Arjun's career. This deal alone recovers 75% of AA22xA6's budget. The film is still in production. Reports say it's being made on a budget of around ₹800 crore, with ₹350-400 crore for VFX alone. However, none of this is officially confirmed.