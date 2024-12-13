Allu Arjun arrest: Actor's words to wife, father before leaving with police officials REVEALED

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Chikkadpally police in connection with the stampede and death of a woman at Sandhya Theater. The actor's words to his wife and father before detention reveal his perspective on the incident.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadpally police earlier today (December 13) in connection with a fatal stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere. The incident grabbed the headlines of the news outlet across the nation. Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2, was released on December 5 and is creating a storm at the box office. Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Pushpa, directed by Sukumar.

article_image2

Premiers started worldwide from the night of December 4th and stars, director, producers, and heroines visit theaters like Sandhya and Sudarshan in Hyderabad.

article_image3

Pushpa 2 had high expectations the movie has resonated with the mass audience. The Pushpa 2 premiere was shown at Sandhya Theater, where Allu Arjun visited, at 9:40 pm on December 4.

article_image4

Police filed a case against the theater management, Allu Arjun, and his staff. As part of the investigation, the police arrested Allu Arjun today, which became a sensation. There was a small argument with the police during the arrest.

article_image5

Bunny reassured his worried wife, Allu Sneha and lovingly kissed her before leaving with the police. Allu Aravind also accompanied Allu Arjun, who told his father not to worry.

