Allu Arjun arrest: Actor's words to wife, father before leaving with police officials REVEALED

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Chikkadpally police in connection with the stampede and death of a woman at Sandhya Theater. The actor's words to his wife and father before detention reveal his perspective on the incident.

Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadpally police earlier today (December 13) in connection with a fatal stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere. The incident grabbed the headlines of the news outlet across the nation. Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2, was released on December 5 and is creating a storm at the box office. Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Pushpa, directed by Sukumar.

Premiers started worldwide from the night of December 4th and stars, director, producers, and heroines visit theaters like Sandhya and Sudarshan in Hyderabad.

Pushpa 2 had high expectations the movie has resonated with the mass audience. The Pushpa 2 premiere was shown at Sandhya Theater, where Allu Arjun visited, at 9:40 pm on December 4.

Police filed a case against the theater management, Allu Arjun, and his staff. As part of the investigation, the police arrested Allu Arjun today, which became a sensation. There was a small argument with the police during the arrest.

Bunny reassured his worried wife, Allu Sneha and lovingly kissed her before leaving with the police. Allu Aravind also accompanied Allu Arjun, who told his father not to worry.

Latest Videos