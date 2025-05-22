Alia-Ranbir to Deepika-Ranveer: Here's what these stars lovingly call their wives
Many B-town actors have adorable and unique nicknames for their star wives. Here's a look at what these celebrities lovingly call their better halves.
| Updated : May 22 2025, 10:42 AM
1 Min read
It's common for people to give nicknames to Bollywood celebrities. But do you know the endearing names Bollywood stars use for their wives? From Abhishek Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, let's see what they call their better halves.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of B-town's most popular couples. According to media reports, Abhishek sometimes affectionately calls Aishwarya "Ash" and sometimes "Wifey."
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani don't call each other by lovey-dovey names, but by animal names. Kiara revealed on Koffee With Karan that they both affectionately call each other "Monkey."
Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's nicknames are quite unique. Alia has saved Ranbir's name as '8' on her phone because he considers the number 8 lucky.
Ranveer Singh lovingly calls his beautiful wife and actress Deepika Padukone "Butterfly."
In an interview, Vicky Kaushal said that Katrina worries a lot, so he calls her "Panic Button."
Bollywood's Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, has a beautiful name for his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and lovingly calls her "Devi Ji."
