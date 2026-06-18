Alia Bhatt’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Before Her Upcoming Movie Alpha
Alia Bhatt is set to impress audiences with her upcoming film Alpha. From her early dreams of becoming an actress to becoming one of Bollywood’s leading stars, she has built a successful journey in the industry.
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Alia Bhatt's Career
Alia Bhatt started her acting career with the film 'Student of the Year'. Her very first film was a blockbuster. After that, she delivered many hit films one after another. We're telling you about her 5 highest-grossing movies that made her the Box Office Queen.
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Film Gully Boy
Alia Bhatt's 2019 film 'Gully Boy' was a superhit. Made on a budget of ₹75 crore, the film did a business of ₹234 crore at the box office.
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Film Gangubai Kathiawadi
In 2022, Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completely smashed the box office. The movie, which had a budget of ₹100 crore, did a business of ₹209.77 crore.
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Film RRR
Also in 2022, Alia Bhatt's film 'RRR' was released. This film, made on a budget of ₹500 crore, earned a massive ₹1387 crore at the box office with its spectacular performance.
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Film Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt's 2022 film 'Brahmastra' had a budget of ₹375 crore. The film shook up the box office, earning ₹431 crore.
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Film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Alia Bhatt's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' came out in 2023. The film was made on a budget of ₹160 crore and it earned a solid ₹356.61 crore.
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