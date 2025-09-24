- Home
- Entertainment
- Alia Bhatt Turns Heads with Striking Gucci Gothic Outfit at Milan Fashion Week [Photos]
Alia Bhatt Turns Heads with Striking Gucci Gothic Outfit at Milan Fashion Week [Photos]
At Milan Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight, with foreign cameramen cheering her name, even outshining Deepika Padukone, proving her growing influence on the global fashion stage.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- GNFollow Us
Deepika hasn't appeared
Milan Fashion Week is a top global event where Alia Bhatt outshone even Deepika Padukone. The Kapoor family's daughter-in-law made a stunning appearance, causing foreign paparazzi to chant her name.
Black color Gucci bag
In the video, Alia smiles shyly as her name is called. Photos of her 'black magic' look have gone viral. She wowed fans, dressed in all-black accessories, including a black Gucci bag.
Super stylish
Alia also wore a Gucci saree at the Met Gala recently. Now she's in Gucci's latest La Famiglia collection. She also grabbed attention at the 'Tiger' short film screening.
Attractive bag, outfit
Under the coat, Alia wore a skin-toned dress. It was short but gave her look a cool touch. While posing, she adjusted the sleeves. The dress had lace, which was hidden by the coat.
Oversized coat
Alia's black fur coat gave her a bold, stylish look. The oversized coat had long sleeves, drop shoulders, and a V-neck. To complete the look, she wore a gold Gucci chain on her waist.
Black footwear
Besides this, Alia also chose black footwear. It not only completed her look but also highlighted it.
Alia's look captivated everyone
Looking at the photos, Alia's Gucci bag also grabbed attention. These are the details of her super stylish look, which is currently wowing her fans.