Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: Check your favourite actress' 10th grade results
Find out how your favorite actresses performed in their 10th grade exams! Some results might surprise you.
| Published : May 12 2025, 03:23 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : Social Media
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Media reports suggest Samantha Ruth Prabhu scored 89% in her 10th grade.
28
Image Credit : Social Media
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar reportedly scored 78% in her 10th grade exams.
38
Image Credit : Social Media
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam reportedly secured 75% in her 10th grade.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is reported to have achieved 72% in her 10th grade.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reportedly scored 71% in her 10th grade exams.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor reportedly obtained 70% in her 10th grade.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor is said to have scored 70% in her 10th grade.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Disha Patani
Disha Patani reportedly secured 64% in her 10th grade.
Top Stories