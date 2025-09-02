- Home
- Entertainment
- Alia Bhatt's Three Ethnic Looks From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration With MIL Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt's Three Ethnic Looks From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration With MIL Neetu Kapoor
Ganesh Chaturthi celebration of Alia Bhatt was not a mere fashion show, but an extravagant celebration of beads and charms, traditional food and sweet treats, family warmth, and her down-to-earth honesty.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Ivory Kurta Set with Silver Accents
This year, on Ganesh Chaturthi, Alia Bhatt celebrated with a mélange of styles thought to be elegant, traditional, and fun. From her celebrations with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, she posted an endearing series of pictures revealing three completely different ethnic ensembles, each one beautifully invoked charm and thoughtful curation.
Her first look exuded a gentle touch of understated elegance. Alia donned a pristine ivory kurta set with delicate green motifs, adding a subtle pop of color. A matching dupatta draped over her shoulders and large silver jhumkas were the only accessories- the neat bun, easy makeup, and small bindi contrasting with a white kurta and embracing a more iconic appearance.
Radiant Pink Saree with Golden Embroidery
With this second outfit, Alia Bhatt really kicked up the celebration in a bright pink saree embroidered with gold and accented by slender embellished borders. She paired the saree with a halter-style back-tied blouse and kept things simple with just golden jhumkas and a dot. Not wearing too much jewelry left a heavier emphasis on bold color, with sleek hair tied up completely.
Pastel Green Kurta with Tassel Details
The soothing pastel green kurta was striped with subtle tassel detailing on the hem. These two soft ensembles were given sharp contrast and texture with a sheer dupatta and lovely chunky silver earrings. An endearing mood was captured with Neetu Kapoor in a warm moment in front of their elegantly decorated Ganapati idol, creating a look that felt so warm, traditional, and personal.
Family, Festive Moments
The festival message, captioned simply "Love, blessings & modaks", gave her fans a glimpse of how truly rewarding the celebration really was with charms, sweets, and family warmth. One of the pictures displays Alia Bhatt relishing a modak with Neetu Kapoor, highlighting tradition and bonding.
While devotees were rejoicing, Alia was busy balancing festive time with her film schedule. She is currently in preparation for YRF's much-anticipated spy action thriller "Alpha", opposite Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Also up for grabs is a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love amp; War", which stars an already-casting tray of Vicky Kaushal, and is generating a lot of buzz.