Image Credit : Instagram

This year, on Ganesh Chaturthi, Alia Bhatt celebrated with a mélange of styles thought to be elegant, traditional, and fun. From her celebrations with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, she posted an endearing series of pictures revealing three completely different ethnic ensembles, each one beautifully invoked charm and thoughtful curation.

Her first look exuded a gentle touch of understated elegance. Alia donned a pristine ivory kurta set with delicate green motifs, adding a subtle pop of color. A matching dupatta draped over her shoulders and large silver jhumkas were the only accessories- the neat bun, easy makeup, and small bindi contrasting with a white kurta and embracing a more iconic appearance.