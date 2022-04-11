Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Kareena Kapoor has to saying something about the bride

Let's take a look at Kareena Kapoor's connection with her brother Ranbir Kapoor's would-be bride, Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar are considered as Bollywood's "gossipmongers." Yes, a few celebrities have verified it. Ananya Panday stated in an interview, "Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranbir Kapoor." That's what they claim, that they know everything. So, I believe these three may be compared to the gossip girls."



However, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been mute on the subject of her brother Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriends. She has always offered him her honest judgement about his girlfriends. Let's take a peek at Kareena's thoughts on Ranbir's girlfriends.



We all know Alia Bhatt is a Kareena Kapoor lover. She has freely said it in several interviews, and Kareena is very generous to Alia. Kareena had stated to Rajeev Masand, "Look at what she's doing, the films she's done, whether it's 'Raazi' or 'Gully Boy,' I think it's wonderful. It reminds me of when I did films like 'Chameli,' 'Yuva,' and 'Omkara,' but I believe she's just a fantastic performer."

Alia has always said that Kareena has been her motivation ever since she has wanted to get into the film industry.

Bebo's bond with Deepika Padukone was not as lovely as Alia Bhatt's. There was a period when most of the jobs Kareena turned down went to Deepika and became blockbusters. Also Read: 5 Ameesha Patel's hot and sexy bikini pictures that will make you hit the pool now