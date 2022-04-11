5 Ameesha Patel's hot and sexy bikini pictures that will make you hit the pool now

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel beats the summer heat in a striped bikini. She shared some cool pictures and videos on her social media page; take a look



Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel has a hot social media presence. Ameesha, who frequently makes a trend on social media with her enthralling photoshoots, understands how to win hearts with her bikini shots.

The actress occasionally shares sexy swimsuit images with her admirers. Ameesha is quite active on social media, and she frequently teases admirers with her exquisite beachwear. Here's a sneak peek.

Ameesha Patel is heating social media with her sexy bikini pictures. She flaunts her toned figure in the black bikini.



Ameesha Patel looks sexy in the colourful bikini. The actress looks scintillating in the golden metallic two-piece.



The actress strikes a pose in the multicolour bikini. The actress looks sizzling in the polka dot bikini.

The actress will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol in terms of work. Ameesha frequently shares stills from the sets on social media.



Ameesha Patel flaunts her cleavage in the bright blue bikini. Ameesha looks gorgeous in the pink and blue two-piece. Also Read: Urfi Javed’s revealing safety pin dress is hot or not? See pics