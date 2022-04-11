Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Ameesha Patel's hot and sexy bikini pictures that will make you hit the pool now

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel beats the summer heat in a striped bikini. She shared some cool pictures and videos on her social media page; take a look
     

    Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel has a hot social media presence. Ameesha, who frequently makes a trend on social media with her enthralling photoshoots, understands how to win hearts with her bikini shots. 

    The actress occasionally shares sexy swimsuit images with her admirers. Ameesha is quite active on social media, and she frequently teases admirers with her exquisite beachwear. Here's a sneak peek.

    Ameesha Patel is heating social media with her sexy bikini pictures. She flaunts her toned figure in the black bikini. 
     

    Ameesha Patel looks sexy in the colourful bikini. The actress looks scintillating in the golden metallic two-piece. 
     

    The actress strikes a pose in the multicolour bikini. The actress looks sizzling in the polka dot bikini. 

    The actress will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' alongside Sunny Deol in terms of work. Ameesha frequently shares stills from the sets on social media.
     

    Ameesha Patel flaunts her cleavage in the bright blue bikini. Ameesha looks gorgeous in the pink and blue two-piece. Also Read: Urfi Javed’s revealing safety pin dress is hot or not? See pics

    Bollywood actress Ameesha looks flawless in the bikini. She keeps it sexy in her stylish two-piece looks. Also read: Disha Patani’s crimson bralette pics will spice up your summery weekend

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this RBA

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this

    KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Shahid Kapoor Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay drb

    KGF: Chapter 2 vs Beast: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay

    Phule first look Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule drb

    Phule first look: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule

    Alia Bhatt's '2 States' co-star Shiv Subramaniam passes away; read details RBA

    Alia Bhatt's '2 States' co-star Shiv Subramaniam passes away; read details

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N Report gcw

    OnePlus' first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N: Report

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this RBA

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this

    SC fixes timeline for filing claims of COVID compensation: Centre-dnm

    SC fixes timeline for filing claims of COVID compensation: Centre

    RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result 2021 declared Know how to check gcw

    RPSC Rajasthan Police SI PET result 2021 declared; Know how to check

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, RR vs LSG: Why is Marcus Stoinis a destructive batter as per KL Rahul?-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul hails Marcus Stoinis as destructive batter; here's why

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon