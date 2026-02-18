Akshay Kumar humorously responds to the 'power couple' tag after 25 years of marriage with Twinkle Khanna. He jokes about the pressure and the many occasions requiring gifts, while also sharing a heartfelt anniversary post about their journey.

After 25 years of marriage, love no longer comes wrapped in roses and surprise dinners. Instead, it's found in the laughter you share, the playful teasing, and those moments when you don't need to say anything to know exactly what the other person is thinking. That's exactly where Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are today.

Akshay Kumar on 'Power Couple' Pressure

One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Akshay and Twinkle, celebrated 25 years of togetherness earlier this year. With Valentine's Day now behind us, "Mr. Khiladi" found himself fielding questions during a special Q&A session with the media last week on his show, 'Wheel of Fortune.' True to his form, the actor responded in his signature style.

When asked by ANI about his Valentine's Day plans, Akshay first laughed off the idea of being labelled a "power couple," admitting that such titles only add pressure. With his trademark wit, the 'Singh is King' actor also joked about how remembering every special occasion after 25 years of marriage could mean he's always scrambling for a gift!

The actor joked, "Dekhie power couple bol ke aap phir pressure mein daal rahe hain... Ab pachis saal ho gaye hain. Ab Valentine, phir birthday, phir 25vi salgirah, bohot saari cheezein hoti hain. Yaad karne ki zarurat nahi, warna phir kuch laake dena padega." (You call us a power couple and put pressure on us. It's been 25 years now. There's Valentine's Day, birthdays, anniversaries, and too many occasions. Better not remember them all, otherwise I'll have to keep buying gifts.)

A Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Earlier in January, Akshay marked their silver jubilee with a deeply personal post for Twinkle. In his caption, he recalled what his mother-in-law, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, jokingly told him about Twinkle on their wedding day 25 years ago. "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she'll do exactly that.' 25 years, and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai... Her daughter refuses to even walk straight... she prefers to dance through life instead. From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing, and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," Akshay wrote.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. (ANI)