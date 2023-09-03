Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' goes VIRAL

Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s romance in the song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' from the movie Pawan Raja goes viral on YouTube with 331,720 views and counting.



Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are one of the most well-known Bhojpuri superstar duos. Pawan Singh is currently one of the industry's top stars. Every day, a new or old song by an actor goes viral.

On the other hand, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most successful couples in the Bhojpuri business. His music and videos are widely shared on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

Their song is rapidly gaining popularity on the internet. The couple's song and dance have gone viral on the internet.



They performed an incredible dance routine to the song. This song is gradually becoming famous on YouTube, and people like this couple's relationship.



The intense dance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in this song puts the audience in awe. Their admirers are entirely enamoured with the couple.

This video has gotten a lot of attention. The couple's admirers adore them. Both stars are frequently discussed in the Bhojpuri cinema business. When they are seen together, their followers go crazy.

Fans love seeing how these two communicate romantically. The video has already gotten 331,720 views and is still being watched.

The video was uploaded on the YouTube account of Wave Music Records India. Fans went insane after hearing the song. The on-screen relationship between Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh is popular with the viewers.

