Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' goes VIRAL

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s romance in the song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' from the movie Pawan Raja goes viral on YouTube with 331,720 views and counting.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are one of the most well-known Bhojpuri superstar duos. Pawan Singh is currently one of the industry's top stars. Every day, a new or old song by an actor goes viral.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the other hand, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most successful couples in the Bhojpuri business. His music and videos are widely shared on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their song is rapidly gaining popularity on the internet. The couple's song and dance have gone viral on the internet. 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They performed an incredible dance routine to the song. This song is gradually becoming famous on YouTube, and people like this couple's relationship.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The intense dance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in this song puts the audience in awe. Their admirers are entirely enamoured with the couple.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This video has gotten a lot of attention. The couple's admirers adore them. Both stars are frequently discussed in the Bhojpuri cinema business. When they are seen together, their followers go crazy.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans love seeing how these two communicate romantically. The video has already gotten 331,720 views and is still being watched.

    article_image8

    The video was uploaded on the YouTube account of Wave Music Records India. Fans went insane after hearing the song. The on-screen relationship between Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh is popular with the viewers.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know ADC

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know

    Sunny Deol Vs Shah Rukh Khan Gadar 2 beats Pathaan RBA

    Sunny Deol Vs Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Gadar 2’ beats ‘Pathaan’; know how

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral RBA

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post ADC

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret ADC

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret

    Recent Stories

    Is Urfi Javed topless? Actress wears bra made of fish tank; takes social media by storm RBA

    Is Urfi Javed topless? Actress wears bra made of fish tank; takes social media by storm

    MHA orders CBI probe into Rs130 crore illegal sale of mortgaged paddy

    MHA orders CBI probe into Rs130 crore illegal sale of mortgaged paddy

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 7 tips to ace your festive look gcw eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 tips to ace your festive look

    Shakti Scheme has impacted private transport, will address issues: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Shakti Scheme has impacted private transport, will address issues: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know ADC

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon