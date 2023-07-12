Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress-Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Jawani Ke Ketali’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: The internet is stunned by Akshara Singh's romance with Nirahua on 'Jawani Ke Ketali' goes viral on YouTube with 58,952 views and counting 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Akshara Singh are a well-known combo in the Bhojpuri business. The industry is growing and reaching new audiences all around the world.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Akshara Singh's songs go popular on the internet, and online people appreciate and praise both performers for their outstanding performances.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their new song is going viral on the internet, and they both performed spectacularly to the song's powerful beats. The song 'Jawani Ke Ketali' has gone viral on the internet and is adored by many.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans love Nirahua and Akshara Singh's lively and sensual performances, and their new song "Jawani Ke Ketali" is no exception.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh and Nirahua perform a passionate bedroom romance and an intense dance in the song. Akshara Singh entices Nirahua in the video, and he accepts the open invitation to 'khatiya' romance. They both provide sensual romance.
     

    article_image6

    The music depicts their frenetic dancing outside the room, making it a must-see. However, their outstanding acting is enough to steal your heart, but what drew our attention was their 'khatiya' romance. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video for the song was shot flawlessly. Every image captures the characters' enthralling and dynamic dancing performance well. Their sensual performance is getting a lot of attention online, with 58,952 views on YouTube. Fans appreciated the performance in the post's comments section.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiara Advani can't keep calm, drools over hubby Sidharth Malhotra's latest dapper photos ADC

    Kiara Advani can't keep calm, drools over hubby Sidharth Malhotra's latest dapper photos

    21 years of Devdas: Bhansali Productions' video take us through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece ATG EAI

    21 years of Devdas: Bhansali Productions' video take us through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece

    What Jhumka Song OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh rock dancefloor on fire in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' ADC

    What Jhumka Song OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh set dancefloor on fire in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    Blue Beetle trailer: Reyes family gets superhero as Jamie combats Victoria Kord, Conrad Carapax ADC

    Blue Beetle trailer: Reyes family gets superhero as Jamie combats Victoria Kord, Conrad Carapax

    When Smriti Irani refused paan masala ad despite a huge offer vma

    When Smriti Irani refused paan masala ad despite a huge offer

    Recent Stories

    7 essential health tips for living with Asthma: Managing symptoms and improving well-being MSW EAI

    7 essential health tips for living with Asthma: Managing symptoms and improving well-being

    Delhi floods: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting, section 144 in flood-affected areas AJR

    Delhi floods: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting, section 144 in flood-affected areas

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries

    Boost Your Vision with These 7 Nutrient-Rich Food MSW EAI

    Boost your Vision with these 7 nutrient-rich food

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    PM Modi's France Visit: There's more beyond the Marine Rafale and Scorpene

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon