Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATC

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh’s popular song  'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral on YouTube with 5,594,647 plus views and counting. They have fantastic chemistry and certainly make the video worth viewing.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri industry sensation, still waves with his songs and videos. Both old and new Khesari songs are becoming popular on the internet. His music has once again piqued the interest of his followers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song 'Aag Lage Na Raja,' featuring Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh, is generating quite a stir on social media. Views and comments are elcome in the comment area. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara are becoming increasingly popular on YouTube. This song has had over 5,594,647 views. And fans are outraged by this video.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are many. The pair is enough to bring the song, music video, or film to life. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the most well-known Bhojpuri actors. They have fantastic chemistry and certainly make the video worth viewing.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are seen becoming quite passionate in the video. They have a sizable following. Every music video showcases their chemistry.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Despite the fact that this video is popular, viewers adore seeing Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. The duo's spectacular performance had the audience captivated. You'll like viewing this video, which is gaining popularity.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS RBA

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS

    'Jawan': SRK craze in Bengaluru, tickets costing Rs 2400 sold out! vkp

    ‘Jawan’: SRK craze in Bengaluru, tickets costing Rs 2400 sold out!

    Ex-couple Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'happy selfie' with Kriti Sanon goes VIRAL vma

    Ex-couple Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'happy selfie' with Kriti Sanon goes VIRAL

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Trailer of Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur's crime thriller released ADC

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Trailer of Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur's crime thriller released

    Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt message for wife Amal Sufiya; shares romantic photos ATG

    Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt message for wife Amal Sufiya; shares romantic photos

    Recent Stories

    CM MK Stalin's speech on Hindu marriages resurfaces on social media amid Sanatan Dharma controversy AJR

    CM MK Stalin's speech on Hindu marriages resurfaces on social media amid Sanatan Dharma controversy |WATCH

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC (Watch)

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' is closed every Friday? vkp

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan’ is closed every Friday?

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10000 Check specifications colours price gcw

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10,000; Check specifications, colours & price

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon