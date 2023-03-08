Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD bedroom song ‘Marad Ke Dihal Dard’ goes viral

Bhojpuri sexv video: With their passionate romance in the Bhojpuri song 'Marad Ki Dihal Dard,' Akshara Singh and Arvind Akela increase the temperature; watch the sizzling video.



Arvind Akela 'Kallu' and Akshara Singh, two of the most prominent performers in Bhojpuri film, have set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry in their recent song 'Marad Ke Dihal Dard'.

The duo has made headlines for their daring and sensuous encounters, which have captivated the industry. Their fans are going crazy over their latest song's 'palang tod' romance. (WATCH VIDEO)



Arvind and Akshara are seen romancing one other in a bedroom, with their chemistry and closeness reaching new heights.

Akshara looks lovely in a yellow saree, and Arvind is spotted shirtless, providing admirers with a visual treat.

The two performers have received accolades for their acting abilities as well as their ability to let the audience feel their emotions and desire.



What stands out in the video is Akshara’s sultry expressions and ability to create intimacy with Arvind, who reciprocates with equal passion.

The scene has been shot aesthetically, with the right balance of boldness and sensuality. The chemistry between the two is palpable and their fans can’t seem to get enough of it.



