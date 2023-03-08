Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD bedroom song ‘Marad Ke Dihal Dard’ goes viral

    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexv video: With their passionate romance in the Bhojpuri song 'Marad Ki Dihal Dard,' Akshara Singh and Arvind Akela increase the temperature; watch the sizzling video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Arvind Akela 'Kallu' and Akshara Singh, two of the most prominent performers in Bhojpuri film, have set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry in their recent song 'Marad Ke Dihal Dard'.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo has made headlines for their daring and sensuous encounters, which have captivated the industry. Their fans are going crazy over their latest song's 'palang tod' romance. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Arvind and Akshara are seen romancing one other in a bedroom, with their chemistry and closeness reaching new heights.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara looks lovely in a yellow saree, and Arvind is spotted shirtless, providing admirers with a visual treat.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The two performers have received accolades for their acting abilities as well as their ability to let the audience feel their emotions and desire.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    What stands out in the video is Akshara’s sultry expressions and ability to create intimacy with Arvind, who reciprocates with equal passion.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The scene has been shot aesthetically, with the right balance of boldness and sensuality. The chemistry between the two is palpable and their fans can’t seem to get enough of it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Om Jha wrote the music for the song, while Yadav Raj wrote the words. Chandan Upadhyay has directed the song video. He has done an outstanding job conveying the two performers' natural emotions and fury.

