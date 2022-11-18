Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY, BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Tabah Kailu Gori' will make you go CRAZY

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 9:39 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's dance song  ‘Tabah Kailu Gori’ from Tridev goes viral overnight on YouTube and social media. 
     

    The Bhojpuri industry has been growing every day for the last few months. And in the industry, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most popular on-screen couples. 
     

    Once more, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's YouTube video "Tabah Kailu Gori" draws in viewers. Fans are in awe as they watch this gorgeous duo dance romantically. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    In the video, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh has seen doing some cool dance steps. On social media, this song spreads quickly, and internet users like this couple's relationship. 11 million people have seen the video. This song is spreading like wildfire. 
     

    There is a huge fan base for actress Akshara Singh and star Pawan Singh. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
     

    Although Akshara is one of the most well-liked and highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, she gained enormous popularity after she made an appearance on Salman Khan's popular reality TV show "Bigg Boss." for those who are unaware, Akshara Singh made her acting debut in the movie "Satyamev Jayate" alongside Ravi Kishan. 
     

    Then, in 2011, she had an appearance in the family drama "Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye." Later, in 2016, she starred alongside Khesari Lal and Pawan Singh in the love drama "A Balma Bihar Wala."

    In 2015, she also appeared on Hindi television in the programme Kaala Teeka. after which I started working on my television series.
     

