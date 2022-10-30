Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh's SEXY pictures and video: Actress looks hot in denim shorts and strappy top-WATCH

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's images and videos continue to make news. Thanks to all her viral YouTube and Instagram videos, she is back in the limelight.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh, a well-known Bhojpuri actress, is a well-known celebrity. Her excellent performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her name.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress's images and videos continue to make news. She is back in the spotlight thanks to a viral YouTube video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh appears in the video wearing a brown strappy blouse and blue denim shorts. She looks incredibly attractive in this attire. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are adoring the actress's new video. Regarding Akshara's overall appearance, she has worn her hair in a half ponytail and light makeup. This video is becoming very popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those who are unaware, Akshara Singh made her acting debut in the film 'Satyamev Jayate' alongside Ravi Kishan. In 2011, she participated in the family drama 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye.' Later, in 2016, she co-starred in the romance drama 'A Balma Bihar Wala' with Khesari Lal, as well as many more plays with Pawan Singh.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In 2015, she starred on Hindi television in the programme Kaala Teeka.  Akshara is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. 

