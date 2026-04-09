Bigg Boss Star Akanksha Puri Faces Backlash for Bikini Blouse with Paithani Saree
A bold fashion choice has landed Akanksha Puri in hot water. The actress walked the ramp wearing a traditional Maharashtrian 'Paithani' saree with a bikini blouse, and now, people on the internet are calling her out for disrespecting tradition.
Netizens are furious on social media
Akanksha Puri, who works in Bollywood, TV, and Bhojpuri films, is now in a big controversy over her outfit. She recently walked the ramp at 'Bombay Times Fashion Week' wearing a traditional Paithani saree, which is a matter of pride for Maharashtra. But her bikini-style blouse has caused a huge uproar online.
What's the controversy about?
The Paithani saree is considered Maharashtra's 'Mahavastra' or 'great garment'—it's a very sacred and traditional piece of clothing. Netizens are slamming Akanksha, saying she insulted Maharashtrian culture by pairing it with a bikini blouse.
Akanksha Puri's reply to the trolls
Akanksha Puri gave a straight-up reply to all the criticism. She said, 'The outfit I wore at the fashion week was completely the idea of senior designer Rohit Verma. I had no personal say in it at all.'
Praise for the new attempt
Akanksha added, 'I have a lot of faith in Rohit Verma's talent. If he designed this, there must be a clear idea behind it. As an artist, I respected his vision and wore it with full confidence. While there's criticism, many people have also praised this new experiment.'
Akanksha Puri's upcoming projects
Right now, Akanksha Puri and Ashmit Patel's song 'Saadi Farmaish' is trending on social media. Not just that, she will also be seen on screen soon with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.
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