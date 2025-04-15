Akanksha Puri: 6 Bold Blouse Designs to Steal the Show!

These 6 blouse designs by Akanksha Puri will make your look even more special. From lace embroidery to shimmery one-shoulder, every design is amazing.
Lace embroidery makes the blouse look heavy and attractive. You can also use golden lace in it if you want. Such a cut sleeve blouse looks fancy and nice.
You should try this type of thread shimmery one-shoulder blouse in the wedding season. It also has cutout detailing. Wear traditional jewelry with it.
You can style this type of heavy embroidery work tassels blouse to make the look attractive. Amazing embroidery and pearl tassels have been used in this blouse.
For a bold look, you can get this type of printed deep neck bralette made. These are very much in trend on both sarees and lehengas these days. You will look very bold wearing it.
You can wear this type of heavy sequin work blouse with royal jewelry. An uneven neckline has been used in this blouse which is making it versatile.
You can also choose this type of sober and smart looking plain V-neck blouse design. If you keep the neckline deep, it will add charm to the look.
