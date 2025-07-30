Ajith Kumar to act in AK64 without taking any salary at all — Here’s why
Leading Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has surprised fans by deciding not to take any salary for his upcoming film AK64, showing his dedication and support for the project’s success.
No salary for Ajith in AK 64 Movie
Ajith Kumar, a leading mass hero in Kollywood, has had two releases this year. In February, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was released and flopped. In April, he made a mass comeback with the quality hit Good, Bad & Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Trisha starred opposite Ajith in both films. Following the success of Good, Bad & Ugly, updates about Ajith's AK64 have been surfacing.
KNOW
Ajith's AK 64
Many directors wanted to direct AK64, but Adhik Ravichandran got the chance. Ajith liked how Adhik worked on Good, Bad & Ugly and asked him to direct this film. Work on AK64 has started. KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty is rumored to be the female lead. GV Prakash Kumar will likely compose the music.
AK 64 Update
At first, AK64 was expected to be produced by Vels Films, but now it’s nearly confirmed that Rahul from Romeo Pictures will produce it. Other producers reportedly left because Ajith asked for over 200 crores as salary. This raises the question: how will Rahul pay Ajith 200 crores and still make the film on a 120 crore budget?
Ajith Acting Without Salary
Rahul has reportedly made a deal with Ajith: instead of a salary, Ajith will get all the money from OTT and digital rights sales, and Rahul will take the theatrical earnings. This is the first time Ajith has acted without a salary under such an arrangement. Filming for AK64 is expected to start in November, and the movie will likely be a gangster film.