Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai was asked to make 'paranthas' for Abhishek Bachchan; here's what happened next

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai was once asked whether she had ever made ‘paranthas’ for her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and her reply was epic, read on

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Actor Aishwarya Rai was recently in the news as she attended an event in Mumbai and walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week as the Indian brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. She was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    It is the follow-up to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan reads the narrative of the film. The film is based on the same-named five-part novel series by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai: 
    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the most popular married couples in the Hindi film industry, not just in India but globally, as they are the 'IT' couple.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Abhishek and Aishwarya have been giving major relationship goals since the time they entered the wedlock. The couple also has a beautiful 12-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Today we stumbled upon a video from Comedy Nights With Kapil where Aishwarya came along with her late co-star, Irrfan Khan, to promote their film, Jazbaa. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the show, the actress looked beautiful in a green outfit; on the other hand, Irrfan looked dapper in a grey suit. During their interaction, Kapil asked Aishwarya whether she had ever made paranthas for Abhishek Bachchan. To which Aishwarya’s response had won our hearts. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress responded, “Yes, not just Abhishek, for Aaradhya as well, I have made for both the kids.” Her reply made the audience go awww.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Aishwarya is not just an embodiment of a perfect wife and a working mom but is also a loving daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts vkp

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT rkn

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT

    John Abraham declaring 'no comments' on Kareena Kapoor in old video goes VIRAL - WATCH vma

    John Abraham declaring 'no comments' on Kareena Kapoor in old video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track SHG

    'Jai Ganesha' song OUT: Tiger Shroff ignites stage with incredible dance moves in Ganapath's latest track

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene RKK

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene

    Recent Stories

    Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' premiere: Beyonce to Hayley Kiyoko, best red carpet looks RKK

    Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' premiere: Beyonce to Hayley Kiyoko, best red carpet looks

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts vkp

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT rkn

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT

    Uber ride surprise: Bengaluru passenger discovers Chief Growth Officer of Juspay as driver vkp

    Uber ride surprise: Bengaluru passenger discovers Chief Growth Officer of Juspay as driver

    Bengalis in Bengaluru are all set for Durga Puja: Chandrayaan 3 to Anjan Dutta and more to check out at BARSHA RBA

    Bengalis in Bengaluru are all set for Durga Puja: Chandrayaan 3 to Anjan Dutta and more to check out at BARSHA

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon