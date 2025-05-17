1 5

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in the news for two reasons: the success of his film 'I Want to Talk' and rumors of a divorce from Aishwarya Rai. Before marriage, they starred together in films like 'Kuch Naa Kaho,' 'Dhoom 2,' 'Bunty Aur Babli,' 'Guru,' and 'Sarkar Raj.' Post-marriage, their only collaboration was Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan,' which underperformed at the box office.