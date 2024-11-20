Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Actor talks about sacrifices as a father and more

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan openly discussed a father's sacrifices, and his opinion is currently gaining widespread attention on various social media platforms.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are currently in the news due to rumours about their divorce and separation. Abhishek is all set to spill magic with his next film, an emotional drama called I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

article_image2

Recently, Abhishek was snapped at Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 game show as he came to promote his upcoming film. I Want To Talk will be released in theatres on November 22.

article_image3

In the latest promo shared by the channel on its social media handles, Abhishek Bachchan was seen praising his father Amitabh, saying, 'Paa, I don't know if this is the right thing to say. I hope people don't misunderstand this. We are sitting here at 10 pm. My father left home at 6:30 in the morning so that we can easily wake up at 8 or 9 in the morning. Nobody talks about the sacrifices a father makes for his children'.

article_image4

This video comes amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation news. Abhishek's name has been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, and netizens state that he cheated on his wife, Aishwarya.

article_image5

Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya spoke about the same. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence on the ongoing rumours. 

article_image6

Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year, while Abhishek came with his entire family. Moreover, Abhishek also liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy' and raised eyebrows.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder

WATCH Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth RBA

WATCH: Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's Shah Rukh Khan debut Netflix series; Read on ATG

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series; Read on

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu anr

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

Recent Stories

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy gcw

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities AJR

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka vkp

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka

SWR direct ticket delivery KSR Bengaluru SMVT Yesvantpur railway station vkp

SWR launches direct ticket delivery to passengers at KSR Bengaluru, SMVT and Yesvantpur railway stations

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC gcw

5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon