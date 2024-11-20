Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Actor talks about sacrifices as a father and more

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan openly discussed a father's sacrifices, and his opinion is currently gaining widespread attention on various social media platforms.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are currently in the news due to rumours about their divorce and separation. Abhishek is all set to spill magic with his next film, an emotional drama called I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Recently, Abhishek was snapped at Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 game show as he came to promote his upcoming film. I Want To Talk will be released in theatres on November 22.

In the latest promo shared by the channel on its social media handles, Abhishek Bachchan was seen praising his father Amitabh, saying, 'Paa, I don't know if this is the right thing to say. I hope people don't misunderstand this. We are sitting here at 10 pm. My father left home at 6:30 in the morning so that we can easily wake up at 8 or 9 in the morning. Nobody talks about the sacrifices a father makes for his children'.

This video comes amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation news. Abhishek's name has been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, and netizens state that he cheated on his wife, Aishwarya.

Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya spoke about the same. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence on the ongoing rumours.

Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year, while Abhishek came with his entire family. Moreover, Abhishek also liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy' and raised eyebrows.

