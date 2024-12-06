Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Couple spotted at star-studded party (PHOTOS)

Bollywood's popular couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, made a rare public appearance at a star-studded dinner on Thursday, wowing guests with their charm and sophistication.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan thrilled fans on Thursday night by appearing together at a high-profile party, despite speculations of a split. The pair, who usually keep a low profile in public, attended the event with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai.

Anu Ranjan, a film producer, posted photos of them on social media with the caption "So much love warmth". Aishwarya and Abhishek smiled as they posed for shots. Actress Ayesha Jhulka uploaded additional photos from the celebration.

Aishwarya looked lovely in a classic black gown, while Abhishek kept it simple in a cut black suit. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the event.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been married for almost 17 years, have a daughter named Aaradhya.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II, while Abhishek recently received praise for his work in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk.

