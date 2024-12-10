Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce News: Amid rumors Amitabh Bachchan opens up on love marriages and family diversity

 Amid rumors about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage, Amitabh Bachchan opens up on love marriages, family diversity, and defending his family's privacy amid increasing speculation.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Amid the ongoing rumors surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage, speculation intensified after the couple was seen arriving separately at a wedding earlier this year. Although both have remained silent about the situation, their absence from family events raised questions.
 

article_image2

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan discussed love weddings candidly in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Big B advocated for love without bounds by sharing his own family's varied marital experiences after a competitor talked about his family's difficulties with his love marriage.

article_image3

Amitabh Bachchan recounted his family's diverse relationships, highlighting how love marriages have spanned various cultures. He expressed hope that the contestant's parents would be inspired by his words, promoting understanding and reconciliation, especially regarding the unifying power of love in families.

article_image4

Amid increasing public speculation about the Bachchan family’s personal life, Amitabh took to social media to clarify his stance. He emphasized that family matters are private and urged people to distinguish between truth and speculation, reminding that rumors are often unverified and misleading.
 

article_image5

Responding to media chatter about his family’s personal affairs, Amitabh Bachchan made it clear that he values privacy and does not engage in public discussions about family matters. He criticized rumors as unverified, asserting that such speculation is based on assumptions rather than facts.
 

