Asianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan grace event as the actress celebrates her birthday

    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 8:03 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the chief guest at the event held in Juhu, Mumbai.

    article_image1

    Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her mother, daughter, and members of an organization that organized an event for her. 

    article_image2

    The actress looked gorgeous in a white long suit that had heavy golden work on it and pink borders. She left her hair open. 

    article_image3

    The event took place in La Mode Banquets, in Juhu, Mumbai and she was seen hugging her mother while meeting her. 

    article_image4

    They clicked a beautiful family picture as Aishwarya, her mother, and her daughter looked gorgeous posing for the pappazari. 

    article_image5

    Aaradhya Bachchan was also seen giving a tight hug to her maternal grandmother on meeting her at the event.  

    article_image6

    The event was a press conference to make a very special announcement on  Aishwarya Bachchan’s birthday. 

