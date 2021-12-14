'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'

The elaborate list of gifts, which also include a horse called Espuela and a Mini Cooper car, is part of the Enforcement Directorate charge sheet which was accessed by Asianet Newsable.

Earings, Tiffany bracelet, high-end clothing, Rolex watches, bags from Chanel, Gucci, YSL... the list of items that alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is claimed to have gifted Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is worth crores of rupees. The diamond jewellery alone was worth a whopping Rs 7 crore. The elaborate list of gifts, which also include a horse called Espuela and a Mini Cooper car, is part of the Enforcement Directorate charge sheet which was accessed by Asianet Newsable. Here's what we learnt from the charge sheet filed by the agency in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

* The charge sheet claims that in February 2021, Sukesh reached out to Jacqueline through WhatsApp and introduced himself as 'Shekhar Ratna Vela' and told the actor that he is from the political family of Jayalalithaa and owner of Sun TV along with his family. The ED claims that Sukesh was in regular contact with Jacqueline from February 2021 till he got arrested on August 7, 2021.

* Jacqueline told the ED investigators that Sukesh aka 'Shekhar Ratna Vela' tried to reach out to her over many weeks between December and January 2021. However, she told investigators that she ignored the calls from the unknown person. She claimed that her make-up artist Shaan Muthathil received a call from the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- later found to be spoofed -- informing him that 'Shekhar' was an important person and that Jaqueline should get in touch with him. When she called 'Shekhar' he identified himself as the owner of Sun TV along with his family and that he was from the political family of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He allegedly wanted her to do roles in projects that Sun TV allegedly had lined up. It was then that they got talking.

* The ED claims that Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, used to visit showrooms of luxury bags, clothes, shoes and used to select the items through Sukesh Chandrasekhar who would settle the bills following which she would deliver the items directly to Jacqueline or through her manager Prakash.

* Between February and August 2021, the ED claims, Sukesh gave many gifts to Jacqueline and her family members. He arranged chartered flights for her to travel within India, and even facilitated her hotel stay. All these payments were allegedly made from proceeds of crime.

* The ED claims that during its investigation under PMLA 2002, the conman had gifted a BMW car to actor Nora Fatehi worth Rs 63,94,726 in December 2020. In her statement, Fatehi said that Leena Poulose, the alleged conman's wife, gifted her a Gucci bag and an iPhone during a charity event organised by the latter. Leena, according to Fatehi, then told the actor that she would be gifted a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

