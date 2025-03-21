Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra Combined Net Worth: Check their wealth

Entertainment
Rani Mukerji is considered one of the top actresses of the 90s. On March 21, 2025, Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 47th birthday.
She has worked with Aamir in Ghulam, with SRK in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and with Salman in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.
Rani Mukerji's pairing with Shah Rukh has been well-liked. Both have given superhit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, etc.
Black, No One Killed Jessica, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Talaash, Mardaani, Mardaani 2, Hichki are some of her notable films.
According to a DNA India report, Rani Mukerji's net worth is approximately 200 crore rupees.
Yash Raj Films owner Aditya Chopra has a net worth of around 7200 crore, their combined assets are around 7400 crore rupees.
