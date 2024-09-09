Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vettaiyan song 'Manasilaayo' OUT: Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier dance together in this Tamil-Malayalam fusion

    Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan releases its latest song "Manasilaayo", a Tamil-Malayalam fusion track featuring Manju Warrier. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, and marks their collaboration after 35 years. 

    Vettaiyan song 'Manasilaayo' OUT: Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier dance together in this Tamil-Malayalam fusion dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 7:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 8:45 PM IST

    The highly anticipated film Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, has released its latest song, "Manasilaayo". The song, composed by Anirudh, blends Tamil and Malayalam and features lyrics written by Super Subu and Vishnu Edavan. The vocals are performed by the late Malaysia Vasudevan, Yugendran Vasudevan, Anirudh Ravichander, and Deepthi Suresh, with Malaysia Vasudevan's voice incorporated using AI technology.

    The festive mode video showcases Manju Warrier dancing alongside Rajinikanth, adding to the song's energetic vibe. Vettaiyan boasts a star-studded cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Amitabh Bachchan, marking a significant collaboration between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 35 years.

    Directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan is an action drama film set to release on October 10. Rajinikanth plays the role of a police officer in the film, following his recent performance in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, which emerged as a blockbuster. In that film, Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar appeared in cameo roles, surprising audiences. Malayalam actor Vinayakan's villain role 'Varma' received significant praise from both audiences and critics.

