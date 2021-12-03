  • Facebook
    Actress Alexandra Daddario, film producer Andrew Form ENGAGED!

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 12:51 PM IST
    ‘The White Lotus’ star, Alexandra Daddario got engaged with her boyfriend, film producer Andrew Form. The couple is said to be taking their relationship a step forever, as reports of them getting married soon have already started doing rounds.

    Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

    Alexandra Daddario, who is best known for the HBO series ‘The White Lotus’ has got engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Form. The 35-year-old actress sneakily broke the news when she stepped out to take care of chores in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The same was later confirmed by a representative of Alexandra Daddario.

    Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

    The representative confirmed that Alexandra Daddario is happily engaged with her 52-year-old film producer boyfriend, Andrew Form. The confirmation came in only after Alexandra Daddario was spotted with a big hard rock (read diamond) on her finger in pictures that went viral on Wednesday. In the pictures, Alexandra Daddario was chatting on her phone while slyly flashing her gleaming diamond ring. Alexandra Daddario has not been secretive about her relationship with Andrew Form. In fact, she often shares mushy-mushy photographs of them on her Instagram handle.
     

    Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

    The official confirmation about Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s relationship came in with an Instagram post this year in May. In the black and white picture, the two were passionately kissing each other. Captioning the image with ‘I love you’, Alexandra Daddario clearly made her relationship with Andrew Form, public.

    Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

    On Thursday, Alexandra Daddario posted a series of photographs on the gram from a stylish photo shoot. In this, she wore a big ring on her left hand but it was unclear whether the ring was from her engagement with Andrew Form or simply a piece of jewellery from the shoot.

    Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

    Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s red-carpet debut happened in July this year when they arrived together for the premiere of ‘The White Lotus’. The HBO series is directed and written by Mike White. In this, Alexandra Daddario played the role of a journalist who is on her honeymoon at a resort in Hawaii where she finds out that her husband, played by Jake Lucy, treats her as a trophy.

