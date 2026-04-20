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Thalapathy Vijay–Sangeetha Divorce Case: Court Adjourns Hearing to June 15, What’s Next?
Actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha has filed for divorce, and the case has now come up for hearing. The Chengalpattu Family Court has passed a significant order in the matter.
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Image Credit : X
Vijay Sangeetha Divorce
Sangeetha, wife of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay, filed a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court. The case was first filed in the Chengalpattu sessions court in February but was later moved. When it came up for hearing today before Judge Sasikala, the court adjourned the case to June 15.
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Image Credit : x/actorvijay
Vijay Sangeetha Divorce Case
Lawyers from both Sangeetha's and Vijay's sides were present at the hearing. Vijay's lawyers officially filed their 'vakkalath', confirming their representation. When the judge asked for a suitable next date, both parties agreed on June, leading to the case being postponed to June 15.
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Image Credit : x/actorvijay
Case Adjourned
Vijay's team has filed a special petition. They are asking for him to appear via video conference, citing major security concerns if he comes to court in person. They have also reportedly requested a ban on media discussions about the case. The judge has not yet ruled on these requests, but both Vijay and Sangeetha are expected to be present for the June 15 hearing.
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Image Credit : instagram
Vijay Files Additional Petition
If the court grants Vijay's request for a video appearance, he won't have to come to court physically. Meanwhile, rumours about reconciliation talks are doing the rounds, but there's no official confirmation. There were also unconfirmed reports that Sangeetha had demanded a massive ₹250 crore as alimony.
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Image Credit : Facebook/ Actor Vijay, X
Vijay Busy with Campaigning
Vijay and Sangeetha have reportedly been living apart for several years. Sangeetha had previously made a public allegation that Vijay was having an affair with an actress, though she never revealed the name. This divorce case, coming up during election season, is seen as a big challenge for Vijay. However, he seems to be focusing completely on his political campaign and was recently seen canvassing for votes in Chennai.
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