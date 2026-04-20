5 5 Image Credit : Facebook/ Actor Vijay, X

Vijay Busy with Campaigning

Vijay and Sangeetha have reportedly been living apart for several years. Sangeetha had previously made a public allegation that Vijay was having an affair with an actress, though she never revealed the name. This divorce case, coming up during election season, is seen as a big challenge for Vijay. However, he seems to be focusing completely on his political campaign and was recently seen canvassing for votes in Chennai.