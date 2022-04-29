Acharya leaked: After Samantha's film, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie, is out on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's Acharya released today, April 29. According to local websites unfortunately the film got leaked on various Torrent sites like Telegram, Movierulz, Ibomma, Cinevez etc.

On April 29, Koratala Siva's Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan as father and son, was released in theatres. Along with Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agrawal play a significant part in the film.



According to early Twitter reports, the film is decent and unremarkable. On the other hand, viewers commented on the film's visual effects, preferring the second half.

Ram Charan's first film since SS Rajamouli's mega-hit RRR, in which he co-starred with Jr NTR. At the global box office, the film grossed over Rs 1,100 crore.

Like other big-budget films released last few weeks, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya, sadly became the victim of movie piracy. Yes, Acharya has been released on a few known piracy-based websites.



Ram Charan's lovers, fans, and followers began to spread the word not to watch the film on those sites. Many individuals have also recommended that netizens refrain from supporting piracy and instead promote responsible watching. Also Read: Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets