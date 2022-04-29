Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Acharya leaked: After Samantha's film, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie, is out on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's Acharya released today, April 29. According to local websites unfortunately the film got leaked on various Torrent sites like Telegram, Movierulz, Ibomma, Cinevez etc.

    On April 29, Koratala Siva's Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan as father and son, was released in theatres. Along with Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agrawal play a significant part in the film. 
     

    According to early Twitter reports, the film is decent and unremarkable. On the other hand, viewers commented on the film's visual effects, preferring the second half.

    Ram Charan's first film since SS Rajamouli's mega-hit RRR, in which he co-starred with Jr NTR. At the global box office, the film grossed over Rs 1,100 crore.

    Like other big-budget films released last few weeks, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya, sadly became the victim of movie piracy. Yes, Acharya has been released on a few known piracy-based websites. 
     

    Ram Charan's lovers, fans, and followers began to spread the word not to watch the film on those sites. Many individuals have also recommended that netizens refrain from supporting piracy and instead promote responsible watching. Also Read: Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets

    On the other hand, Acharya was supposed to be released in December 2020, but development was delayed due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Director Koratala Siva has previously remarked about how Acharya works with megastar Chiranjeevi, saying, "Acharya does his histrionics, image, and canvas justice. It's not difficult to compose a tale for such a famous person. 'Acharya,' in any case, is not an experimental film. This time, I've played it safe." Also Read: Acharya actors fees: Know Ram Charan to Chiranjeevi to Kajal Agarwal and others’

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments RBA

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments

    Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets RBA

    Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J drb

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click

    Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan drb

    Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

    Recent Stories

    football at last Man United's cristiano Ronaldo ends Premier League goalscoring drought against Chelsea snt

    At last, Man United's Ronaldo ends Premier League goalscoring drought against Chelsea

    Pictures Malaika Arora looks glamorous in figure-hugging dresses; take a look RBA

    (Pictures) Malaika Arora looks glamorous in figure-hugging dresses; take a look

    CNG price increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in Pune, check latest rates in your city - adt

    CNG price increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in Pune, check latest rates in your city

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagargi arrested from Pune-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagargi arrested from Pune

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments RBA

    Runway 34 review: Will Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's film, be a HIT? Read celebs, fans comments

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon