    Acharya actors fees: Know Ram Charan to Chiranjeevi to Kajal Agarwal and others’ remuneration

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    Acharya, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, and Pooja Hegde, is out in your nearest cinema halls; here's a look at the cast members' remuneration.

    Acharya is one of the most eagerly awaited Telugu films in recent memory. It is expected to be released tomorrow, April 29, 2022. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, and Pooja Hegde, to mention a few, appear in the action drama flick. Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage, Mirchi, Srimanthudu, and Bharat Ane Nenu fame is the director of Acharya.

    According to estimates, the film would be filmed on a budget of Rs 140 crores. South films are resonating with audiences and receiving widespread acclaim; as a result, the producers are pouring large quantities of money into the projects. But wait till you hear the salaries of Acharya's stellar cast.

    Chiranjeevi was most recently seen in Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy. Acharya is one of the superstar's most eagerly anticipated movie. According to reports, he has set a budget of Rs 50 crore for the project.

    Ram Charan will appear in the film for an extended cameo, which will be treated as if he were a full-fledged character. He was scheduled to appear in a cameo earlier. His function, however, was expanded. According to reports, the RRR actor would be paid Rs 10 crore for his role in Acharya.
     

    Sonu Sood's Acharya looks were just disclosed online. It appears like the actor undergoes a shift in the film. The film's main antagonist is rumoured to be Sonu Sood. He is said to have received Rs 4 crore for his part in Acharya.
     

    In Acharya, Pooja Hegde portrays Ram Charan's love interest. Neelambari is the name of her character. Pooja is said to have been paid Rs 1 crore for her role in the film.
     

    Kajal Agarwal's role in the film has been cut entirely, according to reports. That's right, you read that correctly. The filmmaker had previously stated that Kajal's involvement was minor. Despite this, the actress is said to have been paid Rs 2 crore. Also Read: Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's film is named a 'full-on masala

    Acharya is led by Koratala Siva. Fans have high hopes for Siva's next film, which he has previously delivered. In addition, Chiranjeevi appears alongside Ram in this film. According to reports, Koratala Siva has charged Rs 25 crore for Acharya. Also Read: ACHARYA MOVIE REVIEW: RAM CHARAN, CHIRANJEEVI 'S FILM 'HIT' OR FLOP'? READ THESE TWEETS

