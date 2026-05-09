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Isha Ambani’s Met Gala Look Sparks Debate Over Abhishek Bachchan’s Iconic Wedding Jewellery
A viral internet theory claims the Bachchans may have sold a historic emerald heirloom to the Ambanis after fans spotted similarities between Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding jewel and Isha Ambani’s Met Gala accessory.
A Wild Social Media Debate
Fans Turn into Detectives
You think Gen Z netizens who follow entertainment news would stay quiet? No chance! Platforms like Reddit are buzzing with some serious detective work. Fans are putting photos of the two jewels side-by-side and raising a whole lot of questions.
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Did the Bachchans Sell It?
Quality Check Matters
The Games of the Rich
Heirloom or Designer Magic?
It is widely believed that the Bachchan family's jewellery are heirlooms passed down through generations. But 'Jade by Monica and Karishma' designed Isha Ambani's Met Gala outfit. So, did they just modernise an Ambani family heirloom, or is this all a coincidence? Whatever the truth, this 'emerald' mystery has given Bollywood fans a new topic to discuss.
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