Abhishek Bachchan took on villainous roles in THESE 5 movies
Abhishek Bachchan is making headlines with the upcoming release of Housefull 5 on June 6. Meanwhile, his iconic villainous role in Yuva celebrates its 21st anniversary, highlighting his versatility.
In this Mani Ratnam film, Abhishek played Lallan Singh, a small-time gangster working for a politician, aiming to kill Arjun Balakrishnan (Vivek Oberoi). The film flopped.
Abhishek's character was inspired by Raavan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Aishwarya Rai, the film underperformed at the box office.
Directed by debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh, this spin-off of 'Kahaani' featured Abhishek as serial killer Bob Biswas. The film flopped.
Based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta, Abhishek played the lead. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film received a mixed response.
Directed by and starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek played the villain Chomu Singh in a cameo. The film performed averagely.
Abhishek will be seen as the villain in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bholaa 2' and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King'.