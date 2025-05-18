Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya, lit up a recent Mumbai wedding with their joyful presence, putting an end to ongoing speculation about their relationship

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan always manage to turn heads whenever they step out together — and their latest appearance was no different. The couple, joined by their daughter Aaradhya, attended a recent wedding in Mumbai and quickly became the highlight of the event. A video from the celebration is now making rounds on social media, showing the Bachchan trio fully immersed in the festivities as singer Rahul Vaidya performed the hit song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli.

In the clip, Aishwarya is seen dancing gracefully to the energetic dhol beats, while Abhishek and Aaradhya cheerfully clap along. The family looked stunning in coordinated ivory outfits — Abhishek in a sleek sherwani, Aishwarya in a full-sleeved anarkali with a flowing dupatta, and Aaradhya in a matching lehenga. Their smiles and energy reflected how much they were enjoying the moment.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. To mark the special milestone, Aishwarya shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram featuring Abhishek and Aaradhya. The picture showed the family close together, radiating love and warmth. Aishwarya looked elegant with her signature red lipstick and straight hair, while Abhishek kept it simple yet stylish in a white shirt and striking red glasses. Aaradhya stood between them, flashing a sweet smile — it was the perfect family portrait.

Earlier this year, there were rumors floating around social media suggesting trouble in their marriage. However, those whispers have been quietly put to rest, as the couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, appearing happy and in sync. In March, they attended the wedding reception of Konark Gowariker (son of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker) and Niyati Kanakia. Before that, they were seen at another star-studded reception in December. The family also reunited to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday in a warm and cheerful gathering.

Their recent anniversary post only reinforced the message that all is well between them, reassuring fans that the bond they share remains strong and full of love.