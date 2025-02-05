Abhishek Bachchan’s love life: From Karisma Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai – A complete journey!

Abhishek Bachchan turns 49! From a broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor to his marriage with Aishwarya Rai, explore the untold stories of his love life and the women he was linked with.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan turns 49. Born in 1974 in Mumbai, his love life has been quite the story. Linked with several actresses, he eventually married Aishwarya Rai. Let's delve into his past relationships.

article_image2

Abhishek Bachchan's career has seen more flops than hits. He debuted in 2000 with J.P. Dutta's Refugee, followed by 16 consecutive unsuccessful films.

article_image3

Abhishek and Karisma Kapoor were engaged and were soon to be married. Jaya Bachchan even introduced Karisma as her daughter-in-law to the media. However, the wedding was called off shortly after.

article_image4

Abhishek and Rani Mukerji were also rumored to be getting married. They grew close during the filming of Bunty Aur Babli and Yuva. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, it's said that disagreements with Jaya Bachchan led to their separation.

article_image5

Reports suggest Abhishek was also linked with actress Dipannita Sharma. They allegedly dated for 10 months before parting ways.

article_image6

Abhishek's name has been linked with Nimrat Kaur. Some speculate she's the reason for alleged tension between Abhishek and Aishwarya. However, Abhishek hasn't commented on these rumors.

article_image7

Finally, Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship began during the filming of Bunty Aur Babli. After appearing in a few more films together, they decided to marry in 2007.

 

