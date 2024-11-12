Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: When actor criticised those who called his wife 'PLASTIC'

The divorce speculations involving Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are gaining traction. However, none of the stars have directly remarked on it.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for around 17 years. They are a happy pair. When their daughter Aaradhya was born, their delight quadrupled. Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya cheerfully pose for photos at various events and festivals, setting some major family objectives for everyone. 

article_image2

However, there have recently been allegations that Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage is breaking apart. Abhishek and Aishwarya are the subject of much discussion, ranging from family dynamics to other topics. A flashback to Abhishek's strong support for Aishwarya has gone viral. 

article_image3

In a previous interview with the BBC Asian Network, Abhishek Bachchan lambasted everyone who commented on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attractiveness and dubbed her 'plastic'. He praised Aishwarya's decision-making, particularly regarding film selection, and noted that she had played numerous risky parts that did not highlight her attractiveness. 

article_image4

অভিষেক এও দাবি করেছিলেন তারা দুজন দুজনকে কতটা ভালবাসে সেটা তারা ভাল করে জানে।

He added, "Actually, if you go to see, and now I'm not speaking as a husband, but as a co-star and an actor." She has played some of the most daring parts that an actress who was primarily recognised for her beauty could have taken on." 

article_image5

He noted that films like Chokar Bali, Provoked, Raincoat, Guru, and others focused only on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's skill rather than her attractiveness. His followers praised Abhishek as a doting husband who actively supported his wife.

article_image6

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have remained silent on divorce speculations. However, when Aishwarya travelled to Paris to attend Fashion Week, she showed off her wedding band. 

article_image7

Fans immediately breathed a sigh of relief, assuming everything was OK between Aishwarya and Abhishek. Then came a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, which showed Abhishek and Aishwarya sat together, together with daughter Aaradhya, and enjoying the performances.
 

