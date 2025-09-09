- Home
Kartik Aaryan gears up to dominate the box office in 2025-2026 with six major films, ranging from upcoming releases to those in production, promising big entertainment and blockbuster potential for his fans and audiences.
Untitled Film
According to media reports, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in a T-Series action film. However, its title and release date haven't been revealed yet.
Aashiqui 3
Kartik Aaryan will star in the sequel to Anurag Basu's romantic film 'Aashiqui 3'. South actress Sreeleela will play a key role alongside him. According to media reports, the film will be released on December 25, 2025.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen in lead roles in Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. The movie is being directed by Sameer Vidwans. It will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4
After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'. However, the release date of this film has not been revealed yet.
Captain India
Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Captain India'. The film is being directed by Shamit Amin. According to media reports, this film will hit the big screen in 2026.
Naagzilla
'Naagzilla' is also included in this list. Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the lead role. In this film, Kartik will be seen playing the role of a shape-shifting snake.