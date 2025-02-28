Aap Kaise Ho REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Ramesh Pisharody's film worth your time? Read on

Aap Kaise Ho Twitter Review: Vinay Jose directed the Malayalam comedy-drama Aap Kaise Ho, which premiered on February 28, 2025. Dhyan Sreenivasan wrote the film, which stars Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, and himself.

Vinay Jose's Malayalam comedy-drama Aap Kaise Ho premiered in theatres on February 28, 2025. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, and Ramesh Pisharody play the key characters in the film, which he wrote. Amjath and Manuel Cruz Darwin co-produced it. The picture was well anticipated, with promotional materials raising enthusiasm for an entertaining cinematic experience.

Aap Kaise Ho's Synopsis Christy invites his old friends for his bachelor party, while Binoy and Sajeer discreetly plot a surprise to make the night memorable. However, the trio must work together to restore order when events take an unexpected turn. As tensions rise, their bond is tested. Will they be able to save the night before its too late?

Aap Kaise Ho Cast and Crew The ensemble cast of Aap Kaise Ho includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Jeeva Joseph, Divyadarshan, Edavela Babu, Sudheesh, and Navas Vallikkunnu. Surabhi Santhosh, Tanvi Ram, Abin Bino, Vijitha, and veteran actor Sreenivasan play major parts in the film.

Vinay Jose directed the Malayalam film Aap Kaise Ho, while Dhyan Sreenivasan wrote the narrative and screenplay. The film was produced by Manuel Cruz Darwin and Amjath, with Danny Darwin and Donny Darwin serving as executive producers, and Maria Darwin as project designer. Vinayan M J edited the footage, which Akhil George shot. Varkey and Dawn Vincent wrote the music, and Anband Madusoodanan and Varkey collaborated on the background score.

Dhinil Babu was the main associate director, with Pavi Julius and Anoop Ravindran serving as associate directors. The lyrics were written by Manu Manjith, Swathi Das, and Anil Lal. Sajeev Chandiroor oversaw production control, while Azeez Karuvarakundu handled art direction. Rishdan Abdul Rasheed and Anagha Maria Varghese handled the dance choreography, while Saji Chalakudy created the costumes and Vipin Omassery did the makeup.

Pradeep Menon oversaw the film's distribution, with Anoop M serving as project coordinator. Rohith K. Suresh, Sajin, and Anija shot the stills, with Coconut Bunch handling the VFX. Obscura Entertainment handled the film's digital marketing, while Manju Gopinath served as its public relations officer. Linto Kurian cut the trailers, which Yellotooths designed.

