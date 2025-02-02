Aamir Khan to marry for the third time? Here's what we know about his upcoming wedding

Rumors are circulating that Bollywood's leading actor Aamir Khan is about to get married for the third time.

Aamir Khan's Next Marriage

Aamir Khan is a leading actor in Bollywood. He married Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple has a son named Junaid Khan and a daughter named Ira. Junaid Khan is acting as a hero in cinema. Similarly, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married last year. Actor Aamir Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002.

Aamir Khan, Twice Divorced

After separating from Reena, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao. The couple has a son named Azad. This marriage also ended in divorce. In 2021, Aamir Khan divorced his second wife. After two divorces, Aamir Khan, who has been living single, is now reportedly in love again.

Aamir Khan's 3rd Marriage, With Whom?

This time, there are continuous reports in Bollywood circles that Aamir Khan is in love with a woman from Bangalore and that they are going to get married soon. But Aamir Khan's side remains silent on this. Seeing this, fans are wondering if this is a third marriage at the age of 60. Some are commenting that he's enjoying life to the fullest.

Aamir Khan's Next Film

As far as his career is concerned, Aamir Khan's last film Lal Singh Satta was a flop. After that, Aamir Khan, who did not show his face in cinema for two years, is currently acting in the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. It is said that this will be the second part of the movie 'Taare Zameen Par'. RS Prasanna is directing this film. Aamir Khan has expressed confidence that this film will be the best film in his career.

