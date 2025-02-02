Aamir Khan to marry for the third time? Here's what we know about his upcoming wedding

Rumors are circulating that Bollywood's leading actor Aamir Khan is about to get married for the third time.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Aamir Khan's Next Marriage

Aamir Khan is a leading actor in Bollywood. He married Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple has a son named Junaid Khan and a daughter named Ira. Junaid Khan is acting as a hero in cinema. Similarly, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married last year. Actor Aamir Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002.

budget 2025
article_image2

Aamir Khan, Twice Divorced

After separating from Reena, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao. The couple has a son named Azad. This marriage also ended in divorce. In 2021, Aamir Khan divorced his second wife. After two divorces, Aamir Khan, who has been living single, is now reportedly in love again.

 

article_image3

Aamir Khan's 3rd Marriage, With Whom?

This time, there are continuous reports in Bollywood circles that Aamir Khan is in love with a woman from Bangalore and that they are going to get married soon. But Aamir Khan's side remains silent on this. Seeing this, fans are wondering if this is a third marriage at the age of 60. Some are commenting that he's enjoying life to the fullest.

article_image4

Aamir Khan's Next Film

As far as his career is concerned, Aamir Khan's last film Lal Singh Satta was a flop. After that, Aamir Khan, who did not show his face in cinema for two years, is currently acting in the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. It is said that this will be the second part of the movie 'Taare Zameen Par'. RS Prasanna is directing this film. Aamir Khan has expressed confidence that this film will be the best film in his career.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here HRD

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here

Andre 3000 skips 2025 Grammys despite nominations; Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to perform

Andre 3000 skips 2025 Grammys despite nominations; Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish to perform

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso shocks John Cena to secure WrestleMania 41 spot; WATCH winning moment snt

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso shocks John Cena to secure WrestleMania 41 spot; WATCH winning moment

IShowSpeed shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show: Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration, brutal elimination & more (WATCH) snt

IShowSpeed's shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show: Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration, brutal elimination & more (WATCH)

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH] NTI

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe UP migrant worker murder anr

Kerala: How an Assam auto driver's suspicion led to breakthrough in Wayanad's Vellamunda murder probe

Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on February 2 NTI

Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on Feb 2

Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity gcw

Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity

Why Swara Bhasker's X account was BLOCKED? Here's what happened and how she hot it back NTI

Why Swara Bhasker’s X account was BLOCKED? Here’s what happened and how she hot it back

Rinku Singh's parents refuse to move in Rs 3.5 cr bungalow; here's why

Rinku Singh's parents refuse to move in Rs 3.5 cr bungalow; here's why

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon