Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Khushi Kapoor shares a fun reel with her family, grooving to the viral "Loveyapa" title track. The song's vibrant energy has heightened anticipation for her film debut.
 

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are all set to make their grand theatrical debut in the much-anticipated romantic comedy Loveyapa. Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the film has already garnered significant attention since its announcement. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is expected to be a fresh take on modern romance. 

Fans were recently treated to the title track of the film, Loveyapa, which has gone viral across social media platforms and is now trending. The lively and energetic song has become a favorite, further building the excitement surrounding the movie.

Khushi Kapoor, who has been actively sharing updates on social media, posted an adorable reel with her family to the tune of the title track. In the video, Khushi, along with her father Boney Kapoor, and sister Janhvi Kapoor, show off their playful dance moves. The Kapoor family’s infectious energy and enthusiasm in the reel have captured the hearts of their fans, adding to the buzz surrounding the film. The track’s upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics resonate with the younger, Gen-Z audience, perfectly reflecting the vibrant mood of the film.

Loveyapa promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining ride through the ups and downs of love, offering everything from lively music and unforgettable performances to stunning visuals. The film, set to release on February 7, 2025, celebrates the complexities of romance in a contemporary setting, and its engaging story is expected to appeal to audiences of all ages. Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the onscreen chemistry between Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, marking the beginning of their promising cinematic journeys.

