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Inside Mukesh Ambani Kitchen: 4000 Rotis to Gujarati Meals to Global Cuisine; Check Out Their Daily Menu
If you find out just how many thousands of rotis are made in Mukesh Ambani's house every day, you'll be totally surprised. What do they even do with so many rotis? And what else is on their daily menu? Let's find out.
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Ambani
Everyone knows Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries. His family is one of India's richest, and their luxurious lifestyle is famous. But have you ever wondered what kind of food they eat every day? Let's take a look.
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Image Credit : Gamini AI
The Ambani family's favourite foods
Almost everyone in the Ambani family loves food, but they only eat vegetarian meals. They make sure every meal is nutritious and delicious. For breakfast, Mukesh Ambani usually has papaya juice and idli sambar. Nita Ambani prefers fruits and dry fruits. Their lunch is a simple affair with dal, rice, vegetables, roti, soup, and salad. They always have their dal prepared in the Gujarati style. For dinner, the family eats a light, nutritious meal of nachni or millet roti, Gujarati-style curries, and salad.
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Image Credit : Gamini AI
How many rotis are made daily in Antilia?
Nita Ambani ensures that her family follows a healthy diet. According to reports, they eat junk food only once a month, though they do enjoy homemade sev puri once a week. The family's home, Antilia, prepares a staggering 4,000 rotis daily. These are for their 600-strong staff, which includes cleaners, security guards, drivers, cooks, technicians, and personal assistants. The household has a chapati-making machine that can make hundreds of rotis in minutes. However, they also employ an expert cook, reportedly paid lakhs, to maintain taste and quality.
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