6 Romantic Korean dramas to binge-watch THIS Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, dive into 6 romantic K-dramas that explore deep emotions, love beyond boundaries, second chances, and complex relationships. From heartfelt connections to new beginnings, these series will keep you captivated and dreaming of love.



What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love is a 2024 South Korean romance drama based on the novel 'Things That Come After Love'. It portrays an emotional love story between a Korean woman and a Japanese man, transcending national borders and exploring the complexity of cross-cultural relationships.



My Secret Romance

This drama tells the story of Lee Yoo-Mi, an inexperienced woman who unexpectedly shares a one-night stand with the charming Cha Jin-Wook. Years later, they reunite, creating tension as Jin-Wook wants to rekindle their connection, while Yoo-Mi hides her secret from that night.



Cinderella at 2 AM

Cinderella at 2 AM is a romantic comedy about Ha Yoon-seo, a pragmatic woman who believes in realistic love, and Seo Joo-won, an idealist who dreams of a fairy-tale romance. Their differing views on love create conflict and humor in their relationship.

Love Next Door

Love Next Door follows the story of Bae Seok-ryu and Choi Seung-hyo, two childhood friends who reconnect as adults. As they work through their shared history and complicated emotions, their friendship blossoms into a romantic relationship filled with warmth and tenderness.

Queen of Tears (2024)

Queen of Tears drama focuses on Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo, a married couple facing challenges in their relationship. The series delves into the struggles of maintaining a marriage, highlighting the complexities of love, communication, and personal growth as they attempt to heal their bond.



