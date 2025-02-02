6 Romantic Korean dramas to binge-watch THIS Valentine's Day

Looking for love stories to enjoy this Valentine's Day? Check out these 6 romantic K-dramas that explore heartfelt connections, second chances, and the complexities of love and relationships.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

This Valentine’s Day, dive into 6 romantic K-dramas that explore deep emotions, love beyond boundaries, second chances, and complex relationships. From heartfelt connections to new beginnings, these series will keep you captivated and dreaming of love.
 

article_image2

What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love is a 2024 South Korean romance drama based on the novel 'Things That Come After Love'. It portrays an emotional love story between a Korean woman and a Japanese man, transcending national borders and exploring the complexity of cross-cultural relationships.
 

article_image3

My Secret Romance

This drama tells the story of Lee Yoo-Mi, an inexperienced woman who unexpectedly shares a one-night stand with the charming Cha Jin-Wook. Years later, they reunite, creating tension as Jin-Wook wants to rekindle their connection, while Yoo-Mi hides her secret from that night.
 

article_image4

Cinderella at 2 AM

Cinderella at 2 AM is a romantic comedy about Ha Yoon-seo, a pragmatic woman who believes in realistic love, and Seo Joo-won, an idealist who dreams of a fairy-tale romance. Their differing views on love create conflict and humor in their relationship.

 

article_image5

Love Next Door

Love Next Door follows the story of Bae Seok-ryu and Choi Seung-hyo, two childhood friends who reconnect as adults. As they work through their shared history and complicated emotions, their friendship blossoms into a romantic relationship filled with warmth and tenderness.

article_image6

Queen of Tears (2024)

Queen of Tears drama focuses on Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo, a married couple facing challenges in their relationship. The series delves into the struggles of maintaining a marriage, highlighting the complexities of love, communication, and personal growth as they attempt to heal their bond.
 

