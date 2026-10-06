- Home
- Entertainment
- 418 Movie Trailer: Prashanth Neel Presents Horror Thriller Gets Release Date; Read On
418 Movie Trailer: Prashanth Neel Presents Horror Thriller Gets Release Date; Read On
418 Movie Trailer: Prashanth Neel's protégé Keerthan Nadagowda brings us the 418 movie trailer. Chaithra Achar takes the lead in this pure horror film. The Censor Board handed it a strict A certificate. Fans finally know when this terrifying movie
Fear Crosses All Language Barriers
Languages change, but fear stays the same. The makers of 418 drop a pure psychological horror thriller right in the middle of the horror-comedy trend. The official trailer sends shivers down your spine. Fans are already making the video go viral on the internet.
The 15-Year Locked Room Mystery
The story revolves around Room Number 418 inside a medical college. Authorities sealed this room for 15 long years. A mysterious voice kicks off the trailer saying they finally opened it. The terrifying setup traps Chaithra Achar completely. Dark corridors and a thumping background score keep your heart racing.
Censor Board Shivers At Horror Scenes
The team originally planned a July 31 release. The Censor Board raised serious objections over the terrifying horror scenes. Officials finally handed the film an A certificate after long discussions. This censor delay pushed the release date back. Horror movie lovers feel even more hyped after this controversy.
KGF Director Prashanth Neel Presents
Keerthan Nadagowda steps up as an independent director with this film. He previously worked as an assistant director under blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this project on a grand scale. Prashanth Neel proudly presents his former assistant's horror debut.
When Does The Movie Release?
The makers readied 418 as a pan-India release across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The film hits theatres worldwide on October 23, 2026. Room Number 418 guarantees an unforgettable terrifying experience for fans. Audiences can expect pure fear on the big screen this Diwali season.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.