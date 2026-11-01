Anil Kapoor expressed profound grief over the passing of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who died after a head injury. Known for hit crime thrillers, Gupta's funeral was attended by several Bollywood stars who gathered to pay their final respects.

Anil Kapoor Mourns Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. On Sunday, Anil took to Instagram and penned a note, reflecting on his bond with Sanjay Gupta. "Deeply saddened and heartbroken by Sanjay's passing. We shared a special bond, both personally and through the films we worked on together. There was always an understanding between us that I truly cherished. Sanjay had his own unique voice and vision as a filmmaker, and the memories of working with him will always remain close to my heart. Going to miss you, Sanjay. Rest in peace, my friend," he wrote. Anil collaborated with Sanjay Gupta in films such as 'Musafir' and 'Shootout at Wadala'.

Remembering Sanjay Gupta's Legacy

Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as ‘Aatish’, ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’, passed away on Saturday morning after sustaining a head injury at his residence in Mumbai. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Several members of the film industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajat Bedi, Harshvardhan Rane, Meezaan Jafri, Naved Jaffrey, Rahul Dev, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav and Fardeen Khan, attended the funeral. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who shared a long association with the filmmaker, also paid tribute to him.

Career Highlights and Final Projects

Gupta was known for his work in action and crime thriller films. His filmography included ‘Jung’, ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, ‘Shootout At Wadala’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’. His last directorial venture was ‘The Miranda Brothers’, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which was released in 2024. He was also associated with the film ‘Visfot’ as a producer, featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

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