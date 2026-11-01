Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday celebrations feature stunning projections of his upcoming film 'King' at his home, Mannat. The star also recently unveiled a gritty new poster for the action-packed movie set to release in December 2026.

Mannat Illuminated Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's 61st Birthday

The excitement surrounding Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday has reached a new high after the actor's iconic residence, Mannat, in Mumbai was adorned with larger-than-life projections featuring visuals from his upcoming film 'King'. As the Bollywood superstar's 61st birthday approaches, the makers of KING have illuminated his iconic residence, Mannat, with larger-than-life visuals from the film, featuring the dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon."

Earlier, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated with greetings and pictures of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his 61st birthday. The grand display has drawn attention to Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated upcoming project, KING, making the birthday celebrations even more special for fans.

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals New Poster for 'King'

On Tuesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film of the year, 'King'. The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in a vengeful avatar, wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in towering flames, creating a dramatic visual that hints at an intense, action-packed spectacle. Sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, the actor appears in a gritty look, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Along with the poster, it was Shah Rukh's caption that caught the attention of fans on social media. "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING," SRK wrote. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Anand after their collaboration on 'Pathaan', which was released in theatres in 2023. (ANI)

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