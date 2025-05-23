Image Credit : Getty

After being robbed of his world title at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes may be out for revenge. If he shows up at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cena's match with R-Truth might not go as planned. Cody could interfere, either by attacking Cena or causing a timely distraction, leading to an upset win for Truth via roll-up or count-out. This would wake up Rhodes’ feud with Cena and raise the stakes heading into the next chapter of their rivalry.