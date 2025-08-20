Bored of Bollywood? Check Out These 10 Hollywood Must-Sees on OTT
Best Hollywood Movies: From The Godfather and Titanic to Forrest Gump and Terminator 2, here are 10 iconic Hollywood films you can watch anytime. Find out where to stream them – Prime Video, Hotstar, or Netflix
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The Godfather
Watch the 1972 American crime drama 'The Godfather' on Prime Video. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, it's based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Catch the 1991 film 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' on Prime Video. Directed by James Cameron, it's the sequel to 1984's 'The Terminator'.
Forrest Gump
The heartwarming story of 'Forrest Gump' (1994) has always been a fan favorite. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Titanic
Released in 1997, 'Titanic' is a historical romantic drama directed by James Cameron. A massive box office hit, 'Titanic' won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Stream it on Jio Hotstar.
Pirates of the Caribbean
The 2003 film 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' is a fantasy action-adventure directed by Gore Verbinski. Based on a Disney theme park ride, you can watch it on Jio Hotstar.
Lord of the Rings
Enjoy the 2003 epic 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' on Jio Hotstar. Directed by Peter Jackson, it was one of the highest-grossing films of its time.
Sherlock Holmes
Watch the 2009 film 'Sherlock Holmes' on Prime Video. It follows the story of a private detective living in London.
Avatar
The 2009 film 'Avatar,' directed by James Cameron, is a sci-fi spectacle that broke box office records. Praised for its visual effects and 3D, you can stream it on Jio Hotstar.
Inception
Watch the 2010 sci-fi thriller 'Inception' on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar.
Django Unchained
The 2012 American Western action-drama 'Django Unchained,' directed and written by Quentin Tarantino, is available on Netflix and Sony Liv.