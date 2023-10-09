Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I like idly more than Masala Dosa...' actress Rukmini Vasanth in her latest post

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Rukmini Vasanth, also known as Putti, who gained popularity among Kannadigas with her role in the movie "Sapta Saagaradaache Ello," is currently busy with consecutive film projects. She recently starred beside Golden Star Ganesh in the film "Baanadariyalli," and recently shared a photo on social media, expressing her love for idly. She has garnered attention for her acting skills and charming smile, with a promising career in the Kannada film industry, including an appearance alongside Shivarajkumar in "Bhairati Rangal" and a role in Sree Murali's film "Bagheera."

    article_image1

    She shared this photo on her Instagram account stating, "masal-dosae ge badlu idly thinthaidini antha dayavittu baibedi 🙏🏻 I like idly friends, let me live" meaning - I am eating Idly instead of Masala Dosa, please do not scold me friends.

    article_image2

    Rukmini Vasanth, the trending heroine, is well-recognized for her role in the movie "Sapta Sagarache Ello" and the film "Baanadariyalli," where she sang a duet with Rakshit Shetty, earning praise for her acting skills and charming smile.

    article_image3

    In a recent social media post, Rukmini Vasanth shared a photo of herself enjoying idli at a restaurant. She captioned the photo with, "This is my happy place. I am eating idly instead of Masala Dosa". She can be seen seated in one of the busiest restaurants in Bengaluru, Shri Sagar CTR.

    article_image4

    This post revealed that idli is her favourite food, and many netizens commented, expressing their love for Idly as well.

    article_image5

    Rukmini Vasanth, a promising actress in the Kannada film industry, has captivated fans with her performances. She also appeared in the movie "Bhairati Rangal" alongside Shivarajkumar. Her entry into the industry was through the film "Birbal."

    article_image6

    Additionally, Rukmini Vasanth has been a part of Sree Murali's film "Bagheera." However, details about the film are scarce, with only one poster having gone viral.

