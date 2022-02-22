  • Facebook
    Yuvraj Singh dedicates special gift for Virat Kohli

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Virat Kohli has received a special gift from Yuvraj Singh. Check out what it is.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers to have ever been produced by India. Over the years, he also played with some of the legendary Indian cricketers as he marched on to have a great career. In the meantime, legendary former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh has gifted Kohli a present.

    Yuvraj took to his social media to share pictures of a particular shoe designed by Puma, as he gifted the same to Kohli. He also penned a lengthy note to Kohli, lauding him for his cricketing achievements. He urged him to keep playing long enough with the same intensity and fire within, while Kohli is yet to respond on the same.

    “Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspire every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day,” wrote Yuvi on social media.

    “You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases,” Yuvraj added.

    “I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people’s legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (For me, you will always be Cheeku and King Kohli for the world). Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud!” concluded Yuvraj.

    Kohli is currently struggling with his batting form. He has failed to score an international century in over a couple of years, while his outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also diminished. As a result, he has quit captaincy across formats, but it does not seem to be helping the cause. Currently, he is on a bio-bubble break.

